    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall, 8th Fighter Wing emergency actions controller, stands for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2024. Hall was selected as Kunsan’s Pride of the Pack for the week of July 8-12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8520283
    VIRIN: 240708-F-SW533-1006
    Resolution: 4340x3472
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    command post
    C2
    Pride of the Pack
    INDOPACOM

