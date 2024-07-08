U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall, 8th Fighter Wing emergency actions controller, stands for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2024. Hall was selected as Kunsan’s Pride of the Pack for the week of July 8-12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 00:49
|Photo ID:
|8520283
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-SW533-1006
|Resolution:
|4340x3472
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT