Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall, 8th Fighter Wing emergency actions controller, makes an announcement over the giant voice system at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2024. The giant voice system is connected to speakers across the base, allowing for rapid dissemination of critical information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

