    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall [Image 1 of 2]

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall, 8th Fighter Wing emergency actions controller, makes an announcement over the giant voice system at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 8, 2024. The giant voice system is connected to speakers across the base, allowing for rapid dissemination of critical information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8520281
    VIRIN: 240708-F-SW533-1002
    Resolution: 4725x3780
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    command post
    C2
    Pride of the Pack
    INDOPACOM

