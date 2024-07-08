Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall, 8th Fighter Wing emergency actions controller,

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.10.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Hunter Hall, 8th Fighter Wing emergency actions controller, was selected as the 8th FW’s Pride of the Pack for the week of July 8-12.

    Hall worked with Pacific Air Forces on the largest rewrite for the command and control PACAF training plan in 10 years. Through his efforts, 63 tasks were found that needed further scrutiny or removal, saving more than 10 hours of training for 177 controllers across 12 locations in the Pacific.

    Hall revised the controller certification briefing with wing leadership to provide structure to the certification process and continuity between wing commanders, and ensured members could demonstrate their knowledge of the 8th FW’s mission.

    Hall said he was surprised to be nominated having only been at Kunsan for two months.

    “It feels good to win Pride of the Pack,” said Hall. “I appreciate the recognition from my leadership.”

    Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Hall and thank you for your hard work.

