U.S. Army Maj. Taylor A. Griffin, 4th Battalion 3rd
Security Force Assistance Brigade, stands at parade
rest during a change of command ceremony at Fort
Cavazos, Texas, July 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc.
Donovan Patterson)
This work, Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Donovan Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
