4th Battalion 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade

holds a change of command ceremony at Fort

Cavazos, Texas, July 9, 2024. A change of command

ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal

transfer of authority and responsibility from the

outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Donovan Patterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 18:22 Photo ID: 8519766 VIRIN: 240709-A-BS497-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.41 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Donovan Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.