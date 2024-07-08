Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Donovan Patterson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Thomas J. Kitson, 4th Battalion 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, receives a Meritorious Service Medal during a change of
    command ceremony at Fort Cavazos, Texas, July 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Donovan Patterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 18:22
    Photo ID: 8519781
    VIRIN: 240709-A-BS497-1004
    Resolution: 4970x3313
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Donovan Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ChangeofCommand ThirdSecurityForceAssistanceBrigade

