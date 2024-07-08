U.S. Army Col. Michael J. Kovacevic, Lt. Col. Thomas J.
Kitson, Lt. Col. Chad Fitzgerald, 4th Battalion 3rd
Security Force Assistance Brigade, salute during a
change of command ceremony at Fort Cavazos,
Texas, July 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Donovan
Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 18:22
|Photo ID:
|8519797
|VIRIN:
|240709-A-BS497-1006
|Resolution:
|3869x5803
|Size:
|10.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Security Force Assistance Brigade, 4th Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Donovan Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT