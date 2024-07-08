Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Goad, center, a powerline division chief with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo with members of the San Diego Chapter of the Marine Riders Iwo Jima motorcycle riding club, May 29, 2023. Goad, president of the VMFA-314 motorcycle riding club, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for providing life-saving aid to a fellow motorcycle rider on April 21, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

