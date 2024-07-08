Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life [Image 1 of 4]

    Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Goad, left, a powerline division chief with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis, commanding officer of VMFA-314, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 1, 2024. Goad, president of the VMFA-314 motorcycle riding club, was awarded for providing life-saving aid to a fellow motorcycle rider on April 21, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    This work, Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist&rsquo;s life

