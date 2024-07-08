Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Goad, left, a powerline division chief with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis, commanding officer of VMFA-314, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, July 1, 2024. Goad, president of the VMFA-314 motorcycle riding club, was awarded for providing life-saving aid to a fellow motorcycle rider on April 21, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

