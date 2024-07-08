Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life [Image 3 of 4]

    Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Goad, right, a powerline division chief with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marines with VMFA 314, conduct maintenance on an F-35B Lightning II aircraft, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), February 11, 2024. Goad, president of the VMFA-314 motorcycle riding club, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for providing life-saving aid to a fellow motorcycle rider on April 21, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 13:20
    Photo ID: 8519217
    VIRIN: 240620-M-MM167-1001
    Resolution: 2776x2082
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life
    Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life
    Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life
    Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist’s life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bias for action | VMFA-314 Marine saves motorcyclist&rsquo;s life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT