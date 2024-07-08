Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIMS Innovation Cell Science Fair [Image 2 of 6]

    SIMS Innovation Cell Science Fair

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate’s Simulators Division Innovation Cell held a two-day Science Fair dubbed the “Ms. Emily’s Synergy Summer School” in late June.
    Over 80 participants from across the Air Force gathered over the two days to learn from industry partners about the interoperability of various immersive training devices including image generators, headsets, and other devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

