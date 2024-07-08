AFLCMC’s SIMS Innovation Cell holds immersive training science fair

Photo By James Varhegyi | The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate’s...... read more read more Photo By James Varhegyi | The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate’s Simulators Division Innovation Cell held a two-day Science Fair dubbed the “Ms. Emily’s Synergy Summer School” in late June. Over 80 participants from across the Air Force gathered over the two days to learn from industry partners about the interoperability of various immersive training devices including image generators, headsets, and other devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFLCMC) - The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate’s Simulators Division Innovation Cell held a two-day science fair dubbed the “Ms. Emily’s Synergy Summer School” in late June.



Over 80 participants from across the Air Force gathered over the two days to learn from industry partners about the interoperability of various immersive training devices including image generators, headsets, and other devices.



“Events such as these provide insights into products, services, and capabilities that help support the warfighter,” explained Doug Patton event coordinator and Innovation Cell lead. “There are many companies with useful technology that may go unnoticed. We hope that events like this allow for better engagement, stronger relationships, and faster contract actions to provide the warfighter with the best training equipment and resources.”



Showcasing these capabilities provides the Air Force with a broader range of options without the risk of being tied to specific vendors. Focusing on interoperability allows for a wider array of ready-to-implement solutions.



“This was a great event,” said attendee Stanley Cadell. “It provided an opportunity to engage with our industry partners and understand what new technologies are available for our training platforms.”



There will be more Innovation Cell events in the future, including a "HII Demo Day" on July 16, a "CynSTAR Demo" in August, another science fair in September and a "Halloween Headset Hoedown" in the fall. Dates and details coming soon.



To learn more about Innovation cell events and processes, email them at aflcmc.wns.sims_innovate@us.af.mil.