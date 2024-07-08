The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate’s Simulators Division Innovation Cell held a two-day Science Fair dubbed the “Ms. Emily’s Synergy Summer School” in late June.

Over 80 participants from across the Air Force gathered over the two days to learn from industry partners about the interoperability of various immersive training devices including image generators, headsets, and other devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 11:53 Photo ID: 8519043 VIRIN: 240625-F-FC975-1100 Resolution: 3000x2625 Size: 1001.13 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SIMS Innovation Cell Science Fair [Image 6 of 6], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.