The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate’s Simulators Division Innovation Cell held a two-day Science Fair dubbed the “Ms. Emily’s Synergy Summer School” in late June.
Over 80 participants from across the Air Force gathered over the two days to learn from industry partners about the interoperability of various immersive training devices including image generators, headsets, and other devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jim Varhegyi)
This work, SIMS Innovation Cell Science Fair [Image 6 of 6], by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFLCMC’s SIMS Innovation Cell holds immersive training science fair
