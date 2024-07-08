Command and General Staff Officer Course, Class of 2025

Salvadoran Army Maj. Nelson F. Gomez Urias carries El Salvador National Colors to be presented during the flag ceremony.
WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course celebrates the official initiation of class of 2025.
