    Command and General Staff Officer Course, Class of 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    Command and General Staff Officer Course, Class of 2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Spc. jaden witt 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    Salvadoran Army Maj. Nelson F. Gomez Urias carries El Salvador National Colors to be presented during the flag ceremony.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course celebrates the official initiation of class of 2025.

