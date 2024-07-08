Command and General Staff Officer Course, Class of 2025

Class of 2025 will have representation from the countries of Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, and the USA. The U.S. contingent is represented by members of the U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Air Force; Marines; Army National Guard; Army Reserve; and the U.S. Army.
WHINSEC Command and General Staff Officer Course celebrates the official initiation of class of 2025.
