Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 10:00 Photo ID: 8518878 VIRIN: 240708-A-TG885-9453 Resolution: 4607x3685 Size: 1.99 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Command and General Staff Officer Course, Class of 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC jaden witt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.