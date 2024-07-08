U.S. Airmen , assigned to the U.S. Central Command, meet with the audience following a show, an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024.The AFCENT Band is the only permanently assigned Air Force Band to the Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 AFCENT band spreads morale through music