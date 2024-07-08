AFCENT band spreads morale through music

A U.S. AIr Force Airman U.S. Air Force’s Central band performs at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024. The U.S. AFCENT Band’s 21-nation Area of Responsibility includes Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan. (U.S. Air Force photo)
