AFCENT band spreads morale through music

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the U.S. Air Force’s Central band performs at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024. The AFCENT Band is a versatile group of musicians that showcase a wide variety of music ranging from Top 40, pop, rock, R&B, country, and jazz. (U.S. Air Force photo)

