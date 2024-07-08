Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT band spreads morale through music [Image 10 of 10]

    AFCENT band spreads morale through music

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.21.2024

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the U.S. Air Force’s Central band performs at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024. The AFCENT Band is a versatile group of musicians that showcase a wide variety of music ranging from Top 40, pop, rock, R&B, country, and jazz. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 08:52
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
