AFCENT band spreads morale through music

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the U.S. Air Force’s Central band performs at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024. The AFCENT Band travels throughout Central and Southwest Asia performing community outreach concerts, school assemblies, military functions, troop morale concerts and diplomatic events hosted by the United States Embassies and their ambassadors. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 08:52
|Photo ID:
|8518863
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-SR682-1040
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.19 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
