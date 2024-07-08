U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the U.S. Air Force’s Central band performs at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 4, 2024. The AFCENT Band travels throughout Central and Southwest Asia performing community outreach concerts, school assemblies, military functions, troop morale concerts and diplomatic events hosted by the United States Embassies and their ambassadors. (U.S. Air Force photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 08:52 Photo ID: 8518863 VIRIN: 240621-F-SR682-1040 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 11.19 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFCENT band spreads morale through music [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.