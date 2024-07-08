Polish Navy Cdr. Mariusz Konopka, incoming commander of the Polish Military Contingent, salutes Polish Military Contingent members during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2024. The Polish Military Contingent’s mission at Incirlik AB consists of on-call duty and monitoring the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea in collaboration with NATO Permanent Maritime Groups and NATO Naval Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 05:52 Photo ID: 8518758 VIRIN: 240708-F-TG928-1211 Resolution: 5484x3656 Size: 14.18 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish Military Contingent change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.