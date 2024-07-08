Polish Military Contingent members attend a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2024. The Polish Military Contingent’s mission at Incirlik AB consists of on-call duty and monitoring the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea in collaboration with NATO Permanent Maritime Groups and NATO Naval Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|07.08.2024
|07.09.2024 05:52
|8518757
|240708-F-TG928-1296
|7481x4987
|23.98 MB
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|2
|0
This work, Polish Military Contingent change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
