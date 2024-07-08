Polish Military Contingent change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, shakes the hand of Polish Navy Cdr. Mariusz Konopka, incoming commander of the Polish Military Contingent, and says goodbye to Lt. Cdr. Robert Nowakowski, outgoing commander of the Polish Military Contingent, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2024. The 39th ABW collaborates with Poland and other allies across the European theater to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

