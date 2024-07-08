U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, gives a farewell gift to Polish Navy Lt. Cdr. Robert Nowakowski, outgoing commander of the Polish Military Contingent, after the Polish change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2024. The 39th ABW collaborates with Poland and other allies across the European theater to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 05:52 Photo ID: 8518756 VIRIN: 240708-F-TG928-2014 Resolution: 7478x4985 Size: 22.16 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Polish Military Contingent change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.