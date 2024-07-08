Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Military Contingent change of command [Image 2 of 8]

    Polish Military Contingent change of command

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, gives a farewell gift to Polish Navy Lt. Cdr. Robert Nowakowski, outgoing commander of the Polish Military Contingent, after the Polish change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 8, 2024. The 39th ABW collaborates with Poland and other allies across the European theater to defend NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 05:52
    Photo ID: 8518756
    VIRIN: 240708-F-TG928-2014
    Resolution: 7478x4985
    Size: 22.16 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Polish Military Contingent change of command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Polish
    Partners

