    Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Carrie Brockwell, an American Idol singer and Chesterfield County native, performs in front of about 15,000 people as the feature act July 3, 2024, as part of the Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration at Williams Stadium, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Highlights of the event also included fireworks, howitzer blasts, a KidZone, the 380th U.S. Army Band and a Soldier talent show competition. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    This work, Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS

