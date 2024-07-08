Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together

Photo By Chad Menegay | Dazzling blasts of colorful lights stretch out over the Fort Gregg-Adams sky July 3,...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | Dazzling blasts of colorful lights stretch out over the Fort Gregg-Adams sky July 3, 2024, as part of the Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration at Williams Stadium, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Highlights of the event also included Carrie Brockwell, an American Idol singer and Chesterfield County native, howitzer blasts, a KidZone, the 380th U.S. Army Band and a Soldier talent show competition. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — About 15,000 people celebrated Independence Day amid fireworks, howitzer blasts and a live musical performance by American Idol singer Carrie Brockwell July 3 at Williams Stadium.



The annual U.S. Army installation Independence Day Celebration was open to the public and brought the greater FGAV community together for family-friendly fun and unity under the banner of patriotism.



“The event is very festive,” said Annette Meade after dancing with a group of friends on the field of Williams Stadium. “It feels patriotic; everyone is of like mind, and you feel safe here.”



Retired Army Master Sgt. Fred Meade and his wife Annette have attended the event every year (minus COVID-19) for 32 years.



“We have never had any trouble,” Annette said. “Parking is not a problem, and it’s all free, except for the food.”



Fort Gregg-Adams Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organizers facilitated almost 30 food vendors this year. The free activities included activities like the KidZone, including blow-up slides, bounce houses, sports challenges and climbing walls.



The 380th U.S. Army Band performed, and there was also a Soldier talent show competition.



“We had phenomenal entertainment,” said Col. James D. Hoyman, U.S. Army Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison commander. “One of the things I think about is how grateful we are in our nation for our freedom, and we get to celebrate that as an installation.”



Hoyman and Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, Combined Arms Support Command and FGAV commanding general, addressed the crowd after the “Salute the Union” tribute to 50 states featuring live howitzer blasts and before about 18 minutes of fireworks.



“Two hundred and forty-eight years ago our forefathers came together to declare their independence,” Donahue said. “They envisioned a land for freedom and equality, which is the cornerstone of our society, with bravery, determination and a steadfast belief in the power of democracy. As we celebrate, we are reminded that the freedoms we cherish were hard won.”



Brockwell also shared sentiments of patriotism and gratitude for freedom in America.



“This is one of the most special crowds I’ve performed in front of because of the sacrifices that everybody makes here,” Brockwell said. “I wouldn’t be able to do my music and what I love if it weren’t for the sacrifices made by the people here.”



The Chesterfield County native Brockwell is no stranger to the installation, as she performed here last year, and, when she was 11, she starred as Annie at FGAV’s Beaty Theater (then Fort Lee’s Lee Theater).



For many who come together from surrounding communities, FGAV holds a special place in their hearts as an installation that celebrates freedom, honors heroes and upholds the Army values.



“This Army post is a symbol of the strength and unity that defines our nation,” Donahue said. “Let us remember the enduring spirit of independence that drives us forward. Let us reflect on the values that our country was founded upon—freedom, equality and the pursuit of happiness. Let’s commit to ensure that these values continue to flourish for future generations.”