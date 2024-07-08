Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Dazzling blasts of colorful lights stretch out over the Fort Gregg-Adams sky July 3, 2024, as part of the Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration at Williams Stadium, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Highlights of the event also included Carrie Brockwell, an American Idol singer and Chesterfield County native, howitzer blasts, a KidZone, the 380th U.S. Army Band and a Soldier talent show competition. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 19:10
    Photo ID: 8518289
    VIRIN: 240703-A-WA652-6178
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 19.3 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together
    Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together
    Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    freedom
    democracy
    community
    celebration
    Independence Day
    FMWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT