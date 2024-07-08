Dazzling blasts of colorful lights stretch out over the Fort Gregg-Adams sky July 3, 2024, as part of the Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration at Williams Stadium, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. Highlights of the event also included Carrie Brockwell, an American Idol singer and Chesterfield County native, howitzer blasts, a KidZone, the 380th U.S. Army Band and a Soldier talent show competition. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together
