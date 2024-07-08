Annette Meade cools herself with a patriotic fan in the heat of a Virginia summer during a July 3, 2024, Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration at Williams Stadium, Fort Gregg-Adams. “The event is very festive,” said Meade, after dancing with a group of friends on the field of Williams Stadium. “It feels patriotic; everyone is of like mind, and you feel safe here.” Retired Army Master Sgt. Fred Meade and his wife Annette have attended the event every year (minus COVID-19) for 32 years. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together
