    Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Annette Meade cools herself with a patriotic fan in the heat of a Virginia summer during a July 3, 2024, Fort Gregg-Adams Independence Day Celebration at Williams Stadium, Fort Gregg-Adams. “The event is very festive,” said Meade, after dancing with a group of friends on the field of Williams Stadium. “It feels patriotic; everyone is of like mind, and you feel safe here.” Retired Army Master Sgt. Fred Meade and his wife Annette have attended the event every year (minus COVID-19) for 32 years. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 19:10
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Fort Gregg-Adams community commemorates national independence together [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    freedom
    democracy
    community
    celebration
    Independence Day
    FMWR

