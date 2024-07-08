704th Test Group change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Wayne Dirkes, 704th Test Group commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2024. Dirkes previously served as the commandant of the Air University's Global College of Professional Military Education at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)
