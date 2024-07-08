704th Test Group change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Karl Seekamp, 704th Test Group commander, renders his final salute during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2024. As commander of the 704th TG, Seekamp oversaw flight and ground testing capabilities of both C-12 Huron and T-38 Talon aircraft and over $1.3 billion worth of sophisticated test assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)
