704th Test Group change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Wayne Dirkes, right, assumes command of the 704th test Group from U.S. Air Force Col. Grant Mizell, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2024. Dirkes was previously the commandant of the Air University's Global College of Professional Military Education at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

