704th Test Group change of command 2024

U.S. Air Force Col. Karl Seekamp, 704th Test Group commander, right, receives the Legion of Merit medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Grant Mizell, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 8, 2024. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the transfer of authority from the outgoing to incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Pedrazzini)

