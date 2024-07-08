U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alex Warren, a Space Systems Operations and Physics student at NPS, and Dr. James Newman, currently serving as NPS Acting Provost, prepare the LED on-orbit payload (LOOP) instrument for optical communication studies aboard the Mola CubeSat. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8518147
|VIRIN:
|240311-D-AE587-1013
|Resolution:
|4000x2400
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Systems Academic Group [Image 3 of 3], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Astronauts to CubeSats, Space Education and Research at NPS Pushes Boundaries
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT