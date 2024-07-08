Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Systems Academic Group [Image 3 of 3]

    Space Systems Academic Group

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alex Warren, a Space Systems Operations and Physics student at NPS, and Dr. James Newman, currently serving as NPS Acting Provost, prepare the LED on-orbit payload (LOOP) instrument for optical communication studies aboard the Mola CubeSat. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Astronauts to CubeSats, Space Education and Research at NPS Pushes Boundaries

