NPS Emeritus Professor Rudy Panholzer, left, former chair of the Space Systems Academic Group (SSAG), and Research Associate Dan Sakoda display components of the NPS Spacecraft Architecture and Technology Demonstration Satellite (NPSAT1), which launched in 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8518145
|VIRIN:
|160111-D-AE587-1004
|Resolution:
|4000x2400
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Systems Academic Group [Image 3 of 3], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Astronauts to CubeSats, Space Education and Research at NPS Pushes Boundaries
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT