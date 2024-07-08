NPS Emeritus Professor Rudy Panholzer, left, former chair of the Space Systems Academic Group (SSAG), and Research Associate Dan Sakoda display components of the NPS Spacecraft Architecture and Technology Demonstration Satellite (NPSAT1), which launched in 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2016 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 17:44 Photo ID: 8518145 VIRIN: 160111-D-AE587-1004 Resolution: 4000x2400 Size: 1.4 MB Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Systems Academic Group [Image 3 of 3], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.