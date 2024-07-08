Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Systems Academic Group [Image 2 of 3]

    Space Systems Academic Group

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Javier Chagoya 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Wenschel Lan, currently serving as acting chair of NPS’ Space Systems Academic Group (SSAG), and Giovanni Minelli prepare the Mola CubeSat small satellite for its March 2024 launch. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Astronauts to CubeSats, Space Education and Research at NPS Pushes Boundaries

