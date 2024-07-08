Wenschel Lan, currently serving as acting chair of NPS’ Space Systems Academic Group (SSAG), and Giovanni Minelli prepare the Mola CubeSat small satellite for its March 2024 launch. (U.S. Navy photo by Javier Chagoya)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8518146
|VIRIN:
|230710-D-AE587-1029
|Resolution:
|4000x2400
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Systems Academic Group [Image 3 of 3], by Javier Chagoya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Astronauts to CubeSats, Space Education and Research at NPS Pushes Boundaries
