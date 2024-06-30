NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Pete J. Hatcher, incoming commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, departs during the NSF Diego Garcia change of command ceremony July 5, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)
U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Change of Command Ceremony 2024
Change of Command Ceremony
