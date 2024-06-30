Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024 [Image 9 of 14]

    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Lt. Cmdr. Calel Butler, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, presents Capt. Pete J. Hatcher, outgoing commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia, with an award during the NSF Diego Garcia change of command ceremony July 5, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 04:27
    Photo ID: 8517136
    VIRIN: 240705-N-KE644-1169
    Resolution: 7599x5066
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024
    NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Change of Command Ceremony 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    CEREMONY
    COMMANDING OFFICER
    Navy
    SAILORS
    CHAPLAIN
    CHANGE OF COMMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT