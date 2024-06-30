U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Change of Command Ceremony 2024

Photo By Seaman Jordan Steis | DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Brian A. Jamison, incoming...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jordan Steis | DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Brian A. Jamison, incoming commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, departs during the NSF Diego Garcia change of command ceremony July 5, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis) see less | View Image Page

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Brian A. Jamison assumed command of U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia from Capt. Pete J. Hatcher during the NSF Diego Garcia change of command ceremony on July 5, 2024.

Hatcher, who had commanded NSF Diego Garcia since July 12, 2023, reflected on the accomplishments made throughout the year during the ceremony.

“We all know our motto is one island, one team, with one mission,” said Hatcher, referencing the longstanding motto for NSF Diego Garcia. “This motto is not just a catchphrase; it encapsulates the spirit and unity that defines our operations on Diego Garcia.”

Hatcher spoke positively about the achievements during his tour.

“Seeing all the hard work and dedication between the installation, Base Operating Support Contractor, and all tenant commands really showed the ‘One Island, One Team, One Mission’ mentality,” he said. “That, along with the long-term investments being made to ensure DG remains viable through the next few decades.”

Hatcher’s next duty assignment is with the Operations Department, Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif.

Jamison, a native of Honolulu, Hawaii, brings 29 years of naval experience since entering the U.S. Navy in 1995. He was selected for the Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training program in 1999 and was commissioned as a naval aviator in 2004.

Jamison's sea duty assignments include deployments with Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 6, flying the H-60H, as well as service with Expeditionary Sea Combat Unit 1 and Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 11. He has also served as a joint terminal attack controller and naval gunfire liaison officer with the 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company. His most recent sea tour was with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8.

Jamison expressed gratitude for continuing Hatcher's legacy and looks forward to maintaining NSF Diego Garcia’s role as a support facility. “For the men and women of NSF Diego Garcia, both military and civilian, I am certain we will excel by working together, and I’m excited to embark on this adventure,” said Jamison.

