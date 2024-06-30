NSF Diego Garcia Change of Command 2024

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Pete J. Hatcher, outgoing commanding officer of U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, is relieved by Capt. Brian A. Jamison, incoming commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia during the NSF Diego Garcia change of command ceremony July 5, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024