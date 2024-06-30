Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course

A Hawaii Air National Guard Trauma Treatment Team from the 154th Medical Group Detachment 1 attends to a patient June 6, 2024, at Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Training Center in Livermore, Calif. The team demonstrated advanced medical procedures in a simulated disaster scenario as part of the 2024 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Medical Specialist Course. (courtesy photo)

