A Hawaii Air National Guard Trauma Treatment Team from the 154th Medical Group Detachment 1 attends to a patient June 6, 2024, at Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Training Center in Livermore, Calif. The team demonstrated advanced medical procedures in a simulated disaster scenario as part of the 2024 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Medical Specialist Course. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 03:47
|Photo ID:
|8517101
|VIRIN:
|060624-Z-F3908-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|525.92 KB
|Location:
|LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT