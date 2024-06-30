Members of the 154th Medical Group Detachment 1 (DET1) and USAR Team Members from across the nation gather June 6, 2024, during the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Medical Specialist Course at Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Training Center in Livermore, Calif. The course provided critical hands-on training in urban search and rescue operations, enhancing the participants' readiness for real-world emergencies. (courtesy photo)
Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course
