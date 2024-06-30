Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course [Image 4 of 4]

    Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course

    LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Members of the 154th Medical Group Detachment 1 (DET1) and USAR Team Members from across the nation gather June 6, 2024, during the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Medical Specialist Course at Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Training Center in Livermore, Calif. The course provided critical hands-on training in urban search and rescue operations, enhancing the participants' readiness for real-world emergencies. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2006
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 03:47
    Photo ID: 8517102
    VIRIN: 060624-Z-F3908-1002
    Resolution: 3437x2005
    Size: 613.65 KB
    Location: LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course
    Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course
    Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course
    Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    USAR
    National Guard
    Urban Search and Rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT