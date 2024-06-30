Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course

A Hawaii Air National Guard Airman from the 154th Medical Group Detachment 1 joins Urban Search and Rescue teams from across the nation in a field training event June 5, 2024, at Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Training Center in Livermore, Calif. The event, part of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Medical Specialist Course, focused on realistic and challenging rescue scenarios to improve response capabilities. (courtesy photo)

