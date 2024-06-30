Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen from the 154th Medical Group Detachment 1 and Urban Search and Rescue teams from across the U.S. receive a briefing June 5, 2024, at Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Training Center in Livermore, Calif. The briefing, conducted during the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Medical Specialist Course, covered critical strategies for effective disaster response and coordination. (courtesy photo)
Hawaii ANG Medical Professionals Excel at National FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Course
