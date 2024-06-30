SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct a refueling-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), July 6, 2024. Halsey, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 11:47 Photo ID: 8516651 VIRIN: 240706-N-YK125-1004 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 941.39 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Halsey Refuels at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SN Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.