Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Halsey Refuels at Sea [Image 4 of 7]

    Halsey Refuels at Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.06.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Holloway 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2024) U.S. Sailors conduct a refueling-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), July 6, 2024. Halsey, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Holloway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 11:47
    Photo ID: 8516651
    VIRIN: 240706-N-YK125-1004
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 941.39 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Halsey Refuels at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by SN Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Halsey Refuels at Sea
    Halsey Refuels at Sea
    TR Aircraft Maintenance
    Halsey Refuels at Sea
    Halsey Refuels at Sea
    Halsey Refuels at Sea
    Halsey Refuels at Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG-9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT