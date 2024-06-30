TR Aircraft Maintenance

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Patrick Slaughter, from Murrieta, Calif., left, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Hunter Wallis, from Lenwood, Mich., perform maintenance on an F/A-18F Super hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), July 6, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Tinker)

