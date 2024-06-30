SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 6, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) breaks away after conducting a refueling-at-sea, July 6, 2024. Halsey, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Demitrius Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 11:47 Photo ID: 8516649 VIRIN: 240706-N-OR809-1056 Resolution: 5079x3386 Size: 988.25 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 12 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Halsey Refuels at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.