U.S. Air Force Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander greets the Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness during a tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2024. Vazirani visited the 6th ARW to discuss the overall force readiness, morale and wellness for service members stationed at MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 11:10 Photo ID: 8516640 VIRIN: 240625-F-BQ566-2060 Resolution: 3843x2745 Size: 4.82 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.