The Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness greets U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Kraus, 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrolman during his tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2024. During his visit, Vazirani experienced how the 6th SFS marine patrol unit defenders protect over seven miles of MacDill’s coastline from outside threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 07.07.2024 11:10 Photo ID: 8516638 VIRIN: 240625-F-BQ566-2016 Resolution: 5574x3981 Size: 9.86 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.