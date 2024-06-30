The Honorable Ashish S. Vazirani, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness greets U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Kraus, 6th Security Forces Squadron marine patrolman during his tour at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 25, 2024. During his visit, Vazirani experienced how the 6th SFS marine patrol unit defenders protect over seven miles of MacDill’s coastline from outside threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2024 11:10
|Photo ID:
|8516638
|VIRIN:
|240625-F-BQ566-2016
|Resolution:
|5574x3981
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness visits MacDill AFB [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
